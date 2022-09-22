Oxbull.tech Achieves Market Cap of $2.44 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $2,867.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.