Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $521.56

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.56 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 391.50 ($4.73). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 399.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 160,722 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.67. The firm has a market cap of £345.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.45.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.