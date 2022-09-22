Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.20. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

