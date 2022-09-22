Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.20. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3,145 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perma-Pipe International (PPIH)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.