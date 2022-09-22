PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.99

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as low as $12.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 387,432 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 261.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

