Plasma Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

