PlayFuel Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $772.00 and $115.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayFuel’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money.”

