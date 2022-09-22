Polkadex (PDEX) Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010972 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

