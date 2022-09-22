ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.42. Approximately 608,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 691,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.