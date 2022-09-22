Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.67 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and $4.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

