Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,057.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00147167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00276209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00751006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00599942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00600836 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,597,857 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.