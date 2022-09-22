Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (RFR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

