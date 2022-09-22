Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014350 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

