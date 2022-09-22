Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0008

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $6.84 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010966 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven’s launch date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

