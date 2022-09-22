Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $489.96 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $489.96 million and approximately $515,397.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.