SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.70. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 67,850 shares trading hands.
SCYNEXIS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.