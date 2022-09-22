SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.70. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 67,850 shares trading hands.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.