Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.72. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 4,955 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$104.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1424051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

