Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

