SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Volume Tops $8.91 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $190.51 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,823,143,745 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

