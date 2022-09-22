Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 1,265,137 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

