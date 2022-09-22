Sologenic (SOLO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.02 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $53.02 million and approximately $658,535.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,579,453 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

