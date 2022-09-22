SOMESING 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.01816698 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00138443 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

