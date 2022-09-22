SparkPoint Fuel Reaches One Day Volume of $126,019.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $256,500.00 and approximately $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SFUEL is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

