Stacks Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $455.65 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,700,152 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is www.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

