Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.59

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and traded as low as $20.84. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 70,049 shares traded.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $986.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 81.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

