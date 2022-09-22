Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 676 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 107,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

