Tornado Cash Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00037082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $71.55 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 9,999,998 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

