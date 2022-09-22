TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.71

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.71 and traded as high as $62.03. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 172,420 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TA. Citigroup upped their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,543,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $8,585,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

