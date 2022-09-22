Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $88.45

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.45 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 79.50 ($0.96). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 73,550 shares.

Tribal Group Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.29. The company has a market capitalization of £151.34 million and a PE ratio of 3,575.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Pickett sold 330,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £264,000 ($318,994.68).

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

