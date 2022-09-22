TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150.62 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,315.87 or 0.99913914 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00077618 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,228,224 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.