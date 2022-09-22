TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $7.71. TSR shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 7,346 shares trading hands.

TSR Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Insider Transactions at TSR

In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

