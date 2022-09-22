TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $7.71. TSR shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 7,346 shares trading hands.
TSR Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.
Insider Transactions at TSR
In other news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TSR
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.