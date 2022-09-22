Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.