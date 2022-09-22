USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $59,992.66 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00599796 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00598651 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00257320 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052345 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081335 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004877 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.