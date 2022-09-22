USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $59,992.66 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00599796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00257320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004877 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

