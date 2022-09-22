Wagerr Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00091643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 242,435,040 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.