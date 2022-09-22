Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 31,441 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 963,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

