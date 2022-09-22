WHALE Price Reaches $1.65 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008557 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

