White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Director Peter M. Carlson Sells 200 Shares

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 8.3 %

WTM traded down $113.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,252.85. 41,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,393.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

