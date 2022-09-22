Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.02

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and traded as low as $27.70. Wilmar International shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1,413 shares.
Wilmar International Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.
Wilmar International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.
About Wilmar International
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
