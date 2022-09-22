Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.39. 11,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

