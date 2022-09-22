xFund Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.56 Million (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,259.55 or 0.06527854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xFund has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010933 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About xFund

xFund’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

