XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.55

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.55 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.45). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.46), with a volume of 549,088 shares changing hands.

XPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

The stock has a market cap of £262.59 million and a PE ratio of 3,200.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

