ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 350,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 150,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

