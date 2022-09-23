10,000 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

