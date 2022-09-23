10,873 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Oak Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REZ. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

REZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,355. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.