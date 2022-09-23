11,743 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,729. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.
