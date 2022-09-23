5,553 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,961,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 162,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 3,000,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

