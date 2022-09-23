5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.40. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,308 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,033,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.