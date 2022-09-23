5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.40. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,308 shares traded.
Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01.
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
