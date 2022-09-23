7,500 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Target makes up 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Target stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 341,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.