7,500 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Target makes up 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.2 %
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
