8,049 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.00.

Relx Trading Down 1.8 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

RELX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. 7,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

