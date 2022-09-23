A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $58.77. 188,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

