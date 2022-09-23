A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,378 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

CWI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 15,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,577. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

